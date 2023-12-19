Spoilers For The 12/19 Episode Of WWE NXT

Tonight's broadcast of "WWE NXT" on USA was filmed last week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, due to the holidays. According to WrestlingNews.Co, the taping kicked off with Fallon Henley defeating former "NXT" Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Post-match, Stratton attacked Henley and placed a trash can over her. That opening bout was followed by an in-ring promo involving reigning "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov and Ridge Holland. The segment ended with Dragunov granting Holland a match against him later in the show. Moments after that confrontation, Dragunov interacted with his New Year's Evil opponent, Trick Williams, backstage.

The show continued with Lexis King defeating Dion Lennox in the Men's Breakout Tournament. Trey Bearhill — the up-and-coming star King attacked and replaced in the tournament — appeared after that match, but King wanted nothing to do with him. Izzi Dame and Kiana James then defeated Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne in tag team action before former "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez slapped Arianna Grace during an in-ring segment. The action rolled on with Dragon Lee retaining the "NXT" North American Championship against Charlie Dempsey and Joe Coffey (who inserted himself into the bout) in a triple threat match. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro saved Lee from a post-match attack by the No Quarter Catch Crew.

After Williams and Carmelo Hayes interacted backstage, Cora Jade took back her locker by removing Karmen Petrovic's items from it. Back in the ring, Tavion Heights defeated Luca Crusifino in a Men's Breakout Tournament match before Nikkita Lyons overcame Tatum Paxley in a one-on-one bout. A promo by Hank Walker and Tank Ledger followed; the pair went on to defeat Wolfgang and Mark Coffey in tag team action. And in the main event, Dragunov and Holland's clash ended in a no-contest after The Brawling Brutes member — in storyline — dropped the reigning "NXT" Champion on his head. Dragunov was ultimately stretchered out of the venue.