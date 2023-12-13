Brackets Revealed For WWE NXT Men's Breakout Tournament

The brackets have been revealed for the "WWE NXT" Men's Breakout Tournament after the entire field was introduced in front of the crowd at the Performance Center in Orlando on Tuesday before the tournament kicked off on the show. The night's first tournament match saw Oba Femi, a fan favorite in the tournament, defeat Myles Borne. Moving forward, Riley Osborne will take on Keanu Carver, and Tavion Heights and Luca Crusifino will square off. It was announced in a backstage segment by Ava that Lexis King would be replacing Trey Bearhill in the tournament to take on Dion Lennox after King came out with a steel chair and attacked the competitors. As of this writing, it has not been announced which match will happen next week.

Femi, who was signed to "NXT" via the inaugural NIL Program, got a decisive victory over Borne on Tuesday. The former track and field star used the skills he learned in the SEC in the ring to get the victory. He's been seen in "NXT" before, announcing his arrival by defeating Oro Mensah at "NXT" Spring Breakin' in what would be his debut match.

The winner of the tournament will get a shot at any championship of their choosing. Cody Rhodes announced the return of the tournament on the October 10 episode of "NXT." Former "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes was the winner of the 2021 Men's Breakout Tournament, the last held in "NXT."