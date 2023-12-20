Booker T Confirms WWE NXT Star Will Work Indie Date In January

WWE Hall of Famer and "NXT" commentator Booker T gleefully announced Roxanne Perez will be returning to Reality of Wrestling. The 22-year-old former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion cut her teeth in the Texas-based promotion at the beginning of her career, holding the ROW Diamonds Division title throughout 2020. Booker T announced that Perez will be challenging Mia Friday for the Interim Diamonds Division title during the "Hall of Fame" podcast.

"Roxanne Perez is making her return to Reality of Wrestling [on] January 13th," he announced, "It's gonna be awesome, man. She's gonna be taking on the interim women's champion, Mia Friday; it's gonna be good, man. Because Roxanne Perez started with me when she was 16 years old, and now she's gone out there, and she's made me proud."

‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️ NXT Superstar @roxanne_wwe makes her return home to Reality Of Wrestling for One Night Only on Saturday, January 13th for the first event of 2024. #Slamuary 📍9300 Emmett F Lowry Expressway

Texas City, TX 77591 🎫 https://t.co/dL6mvFzIm3 pic.twitter.com/2hmdnPewhv — Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) December 18, 2023

Roxanne Perez returns to ROW boasting success as a former "NXT" and Ring of Honor Women's World Champion. Perez defeated Mia Friday when they last faced one another in ROW, on July 7, 2021. If she wins this time, it would surely mean she will return again, considering this bout is for the interim title. This isn't the first time ROW has had "WWE NXT" talent appear on its shows either, with Axiom and Charlie Dempsey wrestling one another in September, and the former returning once more in October. Booker T further spoke of how Roxanne Perez's return is a full circle moment for Reality of Wrestling, especially given her post-ROW success.

"To come back and work with one [Mia Friday] that she got the chance to work with before she left, who was a kid just like her, you know what I mean? So this is like full circle," said Booker, "This might be Reality of Wrestling's biggest show of the year."