WWE Stars Axiom And Charlie Dempsey Set For NXT Showcase Match With Booker T's ROW

It was announced on Thursday that "WWE NXT" stars Axiom and Charlie Dempsey (the son of William Regal) will be part of Reality of Wrestling's The Next Chapter event on September 23. The two will be facing each other in an "NXT" Showcase match. The Texas-based wrestling promotion is owned by WWE Hall of Famer and "NXT" commentator Booker T.

It's worth noting that Axiom and Dempsey have faced each other in both the now defunct "NXT UK" and "NXT." One of their first matches was a tag team match on the March 24, 2022, episode of "NXT UK," while their most recent match was at an "NXT" house show in Fort Pierce, Florida on June 23, where Axiom defeated Dempsey.

On this past Tuesday's episode of "NXT," Axiom faced Butch in a Global Heritage Invitational match, which ended in a draw. Dempsey also faced Butch in a Global Heritage Invitational match one week earlier, though he ended up losing to the former "NXT UK" Champion.

Axiom and Dempsey aren't the first "NXT" stars to be part of a ROW event this year. In July, Trick Williams was in action at the Summer of Champions event and back on February 11, Ivy Nile became the first "NXT" star to cross over to the promotion.

ROW alumni include former "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, former Impact star and former ROW Heavyweight Champion Fallah Bahh, and Kylie Rae, who along with Perez are former ROW Diamonds Division Champions.