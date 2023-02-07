Booker T Disputes Report About WWE-ROW Relationship

Over the weekend, Booker T's Houston-based Reality of Wrestling promotion announced that Ivy Nile of "NXT" would be coming to town to wrestle Promise Braxton this Saturday, February 11. Almost immediately, reports started cropping up that "NXT" talent was going to be allowed to work select indies, fueled by a tweet from the Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez. That information was refuted hours later on a media call held post-Vengeance Day with WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels shooting down such unfounded rumors and detailing Nile's involvement with ROW as a "one-shot deal."

On this week's "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T offered up clarification on the relationship between WWE and ROW. In addition, he also explained how Ivy Nile's match in his promotion even came to be and took particular issue with the arrangement being referred to as "partnering with WWE."

"I asked a favor for an 'NXT' talent — someone who's one of my favorites, Ivy Nile — to be able to come to Reality of Wrestling and get in the ring with someone who I think may have next-level potential, and I was granted that wish," he explained. "I appreciate that." But Booker was specifically bothered by Alvarez not reaching out to him for confirmation while ostensibly drawing a conclusion from the announcement, believing such an embellishment of what was actually happening amounted to a lie.

"It's very simple," Booker concluded. "You don't do that unless it's true ... That's not something you play around with."