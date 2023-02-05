Shawn Michaels Shoots Down Rumor About WWE NXT Talent Working Indie Promotions

As reported earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's wrestling promotion, Reality of Wrestling (ROW) announced that they have a working relationship with "WWE NXT" and "NXT" star Ivy Nile is going to be wrestling at one of their events next Saturday, February 11 in Texas City, Texas.

After the reports about Ivy Nile going to wrestle for Reality of Wrestling, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer tweeted, "NXT is going to allow talent to work select indies going forward."

During the NXT Vengeance Day post-show media call, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels revealed that it was just a rumor about "NXT" wrestlers going to work at other independent wrestling promotions and that the ROW gig was a "one-shot deal." It was Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, who asked Michaels about the Wrestling Observer's report

"As of right now, [Ivy Nile working ROW] was honesty a one-shot deal ... there's no talk of any of that to my knowledge. Right now that was just us helping Booker out with the show," said Michaels.

As noted, Booker T did comment about the partnership via social media before Saturday night's post-media call.

"Excited to merge my @WWENXT favorites with the roster of my students at @TheOfficialROW! Don't miss a HUGE show next Saturday! Can't wait to see @ivynile_wwe in the World Gym Arena," tweeted the WWE Hall of Famer.

Booker T is currently working as a "WWE NXT" color commentator and has been since last October. Full results of the WWE premium live event, "NXT" Vengeance Day are available here.