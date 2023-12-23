RVD Details His Current Relationship With WWE And AEW's Executives

RVD has a longstanding history with WWE, having spent many years working for the company. However, he hasn't competed in the ring for WWE since 2014, and he admitted that he never talks to Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"If I had that relationship with him where we talked, then maybe I would be there. I'm assuming that's a big reason why I'm not there," he told "Party With Marty." "Everyone can see I'm still in f***ing better shape than ever. I can work with a motherf***er; if you ask me why I'm not there, I'd probably say relationships with the office, but I don't know."

Of course, RVD's career working for WWE was under Vince McMahon, but he doesn't have a relationship with him at the moment either. RVD confirmed that McMahon changed his number following his personal scandal, and he hasn't spoken to him since that point either.

In comparison, RVD obviously has a working relationship with AEW's Tony Khan. While he isn't signed to an official contract with AEW, the ECW veteran has turned up several times to compete for the company, and he admitted that Khan has been cool to work with, describing him as the "nicest guy."

"He's got this genuine positiveness about him that makes me feel like he appreciates me much like a fan. After my matches, he will say like, 'Rob,' and he will want to break it down," RVD revealed. "That goes so, so far, because we're there mostly all of us are there for the guy that's paying us and we want him to be happy, right? A lot of times that doesn't happen."

