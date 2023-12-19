'The Iron Claw' Stars Zac Efron And Jeremy Allen White Open To Wrestling Together

The legendary Von Erich wrestling family will receive central focus later this month when "The Iron Claw" biopic, written and directed by Sean Durkin, releases domestically on December 22. Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White star as brothers Kevin and Kerry Von Erich respectively. But ahead of the film's worldwide release, Efron and White both shared their thoughts on stepping into the wrestling ring for real, speaking during The Ringer's "Masked Man Show".

"If they gave me a minute, if they gave me some warning to try and get myself together a little bit [then] I'd be up for it," said White. He explained that he isn't as clued up on today's wrestling, but would welcome a partnership with either Rey Mysterio or Chavo Guerrero Jr., "[Rey Mysterio] is definitely a legend, that's true, it would be cool to bring Chavo [Guerrero Jr.] out too. Bring him back onto the mix, it'd be fun." Efron, meanwhile, namedropped AEW as a potential host after the Von Erichs' recent appearance on "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming".

"With Chavo or even the Von Erichs coming back with AEW, I'd love to do something with them. If we had some time and prep, and especially if we were all out there together, that would be fun as hell, who knows? Don't count it out that's for sure." Guerrero has served as the primary wrestling consultant for "The Iron Claw," and will star as The Sheik — not to be confused with The Iron Sheik. Reigning AEW World Champion MJF also stars as Lance Von Erich, and is credited as an executive producer too. "The Iron Claw" will launch on December 22 in the US, and will be released later in the UK on February 9.