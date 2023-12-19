Disco Inferno Reacts To AEW Boss Tony Khan Calling Him An Irrelevant Parasite

Not one to back down from a social media spat, AEW boss Tony Khan recently blasted former WCW star Glenn "Disco Inferno" Gilbertti as an "irrelevant parasite" in response to the veteran's disparaging comments towards his company. Gilbertti said that he thinks AEW shows need a reset after Khan asked for fans' thoughts on "AEW Collision." He further addressed Khan's words during "Keepin' it 100".

"That's the way I feel," Gilbertti justified, "That this show has been kind of stuck in the mud, the ratings haven't gone up in months. They're doing tournaments, you know, a lot of guys like Wardlow, they're still not ... We do the reviews on the show and I tell the stuff that we like and don't like, the funny thing about this is that all these fans think I'm this hater and stuff ... Every single week, there's at least some stuff I like, but nobody wants to talk about that. Just listen to our review." The former "Dancing Fool" pointed to Khan's recent comments about AEW being under constant attack, saying that Khan was playing the victim, and feeling he's too old to do so. Gilbertti talked up his own experience within wrestling, describing how he had paid his dues as opposed to Khan.

"I paid my dues, I've gone up and down the roads, I've been in the ring and I wrestled during a period of time when wrestling was the hottest it's ever been ... You bought your way into this business and you're gonna call me an irrelevant parasite? I did way more to make a name for myself in this business than just putting up a bunch of money and buying a company. It's very offensive ... You're the head of a company. This is not behavior becoming of the head of a wrestling company." Gilbertti also questioned how he could be irrelevant, given the reaction from both Khan and AEW fans afterward, calling it a stupid insult when he feels it's clear everybody is paying attention to him.