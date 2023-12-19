Why Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Is 'Full Of S***' Regarding AEW/WBD Relationship

Former WCW boss Eric Bischoff has sung a familiar tune for the past two years: AEW is not growing its audience as it should. Now that there are troubling rumors about AEW's relationship with Warner Brothers Discovery and the possibility that WWE programming could come to WBD, Bischoff has a large plate of crow for AEW CEO Tony Khan to eat.

"Tony's been so focused on satisfying the internet wrestling community or winning Dave Meltzer's Booker of the Year award two years in a row and catering to the smallest, smallest, smallest portion of what has become a very broad audience for professional wrestling," Bischoff explained on "83 Weeks." "He's made himself unattractive, in my opinion, or less attractive to potential television buyers including his current television partner." Bischoff believes that AEW has weighed itself down with brutality, citing the incident where Nick Gage sliced Chris Jericho with a pizza cutter before a Domino's Pizza ad played, and worries that WBD will eventually cut bait and drop the company as the program becomes more worryingly niche. When presented with a clip of Khan claiming the relationship between AEW and its television partners was copacetic, Bischoff cried foul.

"He's full of sh***," Bischoff exclaimed. "Tony is out there selling his a** off because he knows he's in trouble." The WWE Hall of Famer believes that Khan's insistence on attacking not only WWE but its fanbase, calcified the way WWE fans approach AEW, making it an unappealing product to fans that the small, fledgling company should be winning over. "You and your roster went out every week when you launched and started tearing down your competition," Bischoff said, noting that WWE was a much larger entity with a larger and broader fanbase. "Every opportunity you had to criticize WWE and their fanbase and now you're crying like a little b*** because it comes back to haunt you?"

