Jim Cornette Comments On CM Punk & Ace Steel's Legal Representation During AEW Drama

Earlier this month, Ace Steel opened up about his experience working in AEW, as well as the drama that ensued after his and CM Punk's involvement in AEW's "Brawl Out" incident. The former AEW producer revealed that the pair were legally represented by Stephen P. New — famous for providing legal counsel to Jim Cornette — who made sure they were well looked after following the incident. After Steel's revelation, Cornette added his own thoughts on the matter during "Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru".

"We weren't going to be the ones to jump in and broadcast everybody's business. But since Ace has publicly gone on record there, yes, Ace Steel and CM Punk were represented at various points this year by Stephen P. New in various parts of their issues with their former employers," said Cornette. Per Cornette, it was because of New's representation that Steel is able to live with "religious freedom", having been, as Cornette described, unable to do the job he was being paid for due to being interfered with and ostracized by officials in the company.

"So instead, he got some of Tony Khan's money not to go to work — which seems to be a very habitual thing that a lot of people are doing with that company — but at least this was legally orchestrated in a manner befitting an accomplished attorney and barrister like Stephen P. New." Steel was originally fired by AEW for his part in "Brawl Out" following All Out 2022. He later returned to work, allegedly at the behest of Punk upon his own return to the company, before he was released shortly after Punk was fired with cause following another backstage altercation. Steel has since claimed that only his wife may be capable of telling the truth about what happened, joking that proceedings may air on a future "Dark Side of the Ring" documentary.