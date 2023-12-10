Ace Steel Comments On AEW Brawl Out & CM Punk's WWE Return

Ace Steel worked in AEW as a producer until his release in September, his departure coming shortly after the firing of CM Punk. The pair were both involved in Punk's earlier backstage altercation at All Out 2022, after which Punk was suspended, and Steel was also fired from the company until he briefly returned earlier this year. Steel opened up on his experience working with AEW in an appearance on "Wrestling with Rip Rogers."

"Well, I worked with a lot of great people, some great, some not so much," he said before explaining his stance on the All Out altercation. "Family still exists in this business, there are things none of us can say, and none of us will, you know, I think my wife's the only one who could probably tell the story since she was there. Maybe someday."

Ace Steel assured that both he and Punk emerged from the situation just fine," citing their legal representation from lawyer Stephen P. New. However, regarding the "Brawl Out" incident, he said not to "f*** with family." CM Punk began his training with the Steel Dominion wrestling school, and sat under the learning tree of Ace Steel, in 1999. They also worked together in Ring of Honor before Punk's first spell with WWE.

The "Second City Saint" returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames last month, ending a nine-year absence from the promotion, to which Ace Steel shared immense pride.

"I'm very proud of my number one student that I've ever coached in the world for heading back to show the world who the f*** he is... The reason people hate him or whatever is he's not about the bulls***, and the guy doesn't take s***, and he doesn't take it lightly. And when you've had enough s***, you either explode, or you take care of business yourself, and you defend yourself."