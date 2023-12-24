WWE HOFer Jim Ross Praises AEW Collision Announcer

When it comes to the most iconic names in sports commentary, Jim Ross is among the most notable in modern history. He's called countless classics for both WWE and AEW over the last few decades, and is almost certain to call at least a few more. Ross has also worked with several talented individuals throughout his tenure, most recently pairing up with Kevin Kelly and ROH legend Nigel McGuinness to form the commentary team for "AEW Collision." In a recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross discussed working with the pair, stating that McGuinness has especially been impressive.

"I enjoy working with Kevin Kelly and Nigel," said Ross. "Nigel is getting really good. Not that Kevin isn't, but Nigel is kind of a newcomer in that world and he's doing a great job. I enjoy working with him. He's fun and he's a good guy. I know he wants to have one more match somewhere down the road, and I hope he gets it. I saw online the other day where Brian Danielson said him and Nigel would be a hell of a match at Wembley — and it might be."

That's high praise for McGuinness, who signed with AEW in April after a multi-year stint with WWE — despite Ross referring to him as a "a newcomer," McGuinness did color commentary for "WWE NXT" from 2017 to 2020, and for various other WWE shows until his release in 2022. McGuinness is also no stranger to impressing his peers, as Michael Cole has also been complimentary of his work prior to his time with "NXT".