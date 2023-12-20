AEW Abandons Trademark Application For Name Of Indie Tag Team Featuring Nick Wayne

It appears All Elite Wrestling is no longer interested in trademarking the term "East West Express," meaning The Patriarchy might not be getting a new member after all. On November 27, AEW applied to trademark the name "East West Express" — the name of AEW star Nick Wayne's former tag team with indie wrestler Jordan Oliver — for merchandise and entertainment services. Last Friday, however, as reported by Bodyslam, the company filed to abandon the application.

East West Express began teaming together in November 2021 in Game Changer Wrestling, where they spent the majority of their run as a duo, winning the GCW Tag Team Championship earlier this year. They were also part of New Japan-Pro Wrestling's All-Star Junior Festival over the summer. Their most recent match as team came at GCW Fight Club on October 8, one week after Wayne turned heel and joined Christian Cage's stable, since branded The Patriarchy, at AEW's WrestleDream pay-per-view. Oliver, meanwhile has continued to work GCW events, as well as shows for DEFY Wrestling, DEADLOCK Pro-Wrestling, H20 Wrestling, and ICW No Holds Barred.

Recently, Wayne appeared on "The Wrestling Classic" and said one of his goals was to get Oliver to join him in AEW, calling him "one of my best friends in this world." The initial trademark filing suggested Wayne might get his wish, but the decision to abandon the trademark throws those potential plans into serious doubt.