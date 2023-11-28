AEW Trademark Filing Suggests Potential Addition To Christian Cage Patriarchy Stable

Providing the father figure that he believes many need, Christian Cage has formed a new family of sorts with The Patriarchy, bracketed by Nick Wayne and Killswitch (the man-dinosaur formerly known as Luchasaurus). But one can never have enough "sons," and a new trademark suggests that the group may see an old tag team partner of Wayne's joining up real soon.

On Monday, AEW filed to trademark the name "East West Express" — for both merchandise usage and "entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual professional wrestlers." The trademark also seeks to cover usage in regard to televised appearances and wrestling exhibits and performances.

While seemingly having nothing to do with Christian or his Patriarchy, Wayne had wrestled as a member of a tag team called the East West Express during his time on the independent circuit, partnering with former MLW wrestler Jordan Oliver. The duo, who began teaming together in late 2021, are former GCW World Tag Team Champions, and teamed as recently as October 8 in GCW — shortly after Wayne sided with Christian.

The trademark has led to speculation that the 24-year-old Oliver could find himself in AEW shortly, as a member of the stable, though it's possible AEW could look to put Wayne with another partner. Oliver, who has previously stated he would be based in the U.K. for the first few months of 2024, acknowledged the news this afternoon, posting a photo and a video on X (formerly Twitter) of him and Wayne teaming together, along with the team name and a heartbreak emoji.