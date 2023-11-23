Adam Copeland Delivers Con-Chair-To To Nick Wayne In Front Of His Parents On AEW Dynamite

Christian Cage's saga with the Wayne family took a deeply uncomfortable turn on Wednesday.

On "AEW Dynamite," in a segment that also featured the AEW TNT Champion rechristening Luchasaurus as "Killswitch," Cage declared that Nick Wayne was his "golden boy," and the son that Cage always wanted, angering Wayne's mother. She stormed the ring, where she was nearly hit with a Con-Chair-To, only to be saved by Adam Copeland. Wayne's mother's relief quickly curdled into regret, when Copeland not only hit her son with a vicious Spear, but also a Con-Chair-To, with both Wayne's mother and his surrogate father Christian Cage looking on in horror as the WWE Hall of Famer unleashed his anger on Wayne.

Copeland is fresh off of a victory over Cage, Wayne, and the newly-minted Killswitch at AEW Full Gear, where he teamed with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat the dastardly trio. Copeland signed with AEW in October, following the expiration of his contract with WWE.