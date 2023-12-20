Former WWE Star Shannon Moore Credits The Company For Saving His Life

Former WWE Superstar Shannon Moore is six years sober, and he credits WWE for that milestone and for "saving his life." Moore spoke with "The Tampa Bay Times" about how if he hadn't reached out to WWE Hall of Famer Brian "Road Dogg" James, he wouldn't have gotten help from WWE's rehab program and turned his life around.

"The first thing an addict does is start blaming people," said Moore. "So, for me, there was a lot of resentment and blame, putting everything on my ex-wife. It was all my fault. I just wasn't taking ownership [of the situation and my addiction]. I said, 'Hey, dude, you're probably going to hear about me on the news. Something bad is going to happen.' He [Road Dogg] reached back out, and the rest is history. Then I had one last desperate cry for help. The WWE saved my life."

This isn't the first time that Moore has opened up about his substance abuse and how James helped him in his darkest moments. In previous interviews, Moore disclosed that had he not contacted James before he decided to travel to Florida with the intention of harming his ex-wife, along with contemplating self-harm afterward, he might have ended up in prison or lost his life.

Now things have changed for the better for Moore, and he is giving back to the community by helping recovering addicts as a counselor at Riverside Recovery of Tampa. He also spoke about his new career, noting how he has a "taste for service" and wants to use his "platform to help somebody."