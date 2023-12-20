Zack Sabre Jr. Offers Opinion On Will Ospreay Leaving NJPW For AEW

Will Ospreay will officially become All Elite in 2024 after completing his contracted dates with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. "The Aerial Assassin" inked a deal with Tony Khan's promotion during an in-ring segment with Tony Schiavone at AEW Full Gear 2023 last month. Zack Sabre Jr., who has faced Ospreay multiple times in NJPW in recent years, has now commented on the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion's decision to sign with AEW.

"I can just tell he feels like he needs a new challenge, and that's healthy for all wrestlers," Sabre told Tokyo Sports. "For most foreign wrestlers, leaving their homeland is the biggest struggle, but I have never felt that way. Japan has been my home for the past 12 years, and I am finally happy to be involved in Japanese professional wrestling."

Sabre and Ospreay, who both originate from the UK, collided several times on the independent scene in Europe before crossing paths in NJPW. They also squared off across the Atlantic in Evolve and PWG. Their most recent bout in NJPW took place in October, with Ospreay retaining the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at NJPW's Royal Quest III event in London, England. Both men will be in action at NJPW's upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 18 pay-per-view. Sabre is set to defend the NJPW World Television Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi at that event, while Ospreay will participate in a three-way bout to crown the first IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion.