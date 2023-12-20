More Backstage Details On MJF's AEW Contract Status

It was recently reported by Haus of Wrestling that some people within WWE believe that MJF has already signed a new contract with AEW that runs through 2027. His current deal expires on January 1, 2024. However, during a recent interview, the reigning AEW World Champion denied that he had put pen to paper on a new agreement with Tony Khan's promotion. Notably, "The Salt of the Earth" pointed out that he wanted to remain a part of the AEW roster after blaming the fans for leaking information they wanted to be true.

HoW has since followed up with several individuals at WWE to get their reaction to MJF's latest comments, with one "higher-up source" reiterating that it was all part of a storyline. Another source repeated that they heard MJF was "locked in" and had signed a new bumper contract last year before returning as "The Devil" at AEW All Out 2022.

In the past, MJF regularly discussed the possibility of a "bidding war" for his services between AEW and WWE upon the expiration of his contract. However, since shifting towards a babyface character this year, MJF has spoken less about his contract details. HoW's recent report claimed there had been "zero talks" between MJF and WWE. Despite that, MJF mentioned in his latest interview that he would be assessing his options after the inaugural AEW Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30. MJF is set to defend the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe at that event.