Iron Claw Star Zac Efron On How The Von Erichs Have Impacted Fans

"The Iron Claw" movie — a true story about the Von Erich family — is set to be released in the United States on December 22. Actor Zac Efron, who plays Kevin Von Erich in the upcoming film, was asked about the most common question he receives from wrestling fans regarding the movie.

"I think the overwhelming feeling and subject that we talk about with people in the wrestling community is how the Von Erichs impacted them, or inspired them, [or] motivated them in their life," Efron said on "The Ringer Wrestling Show." "And how excited they were to hear about the story. I think there's a special connection that people [and] professional wrestlers all take away from their story. They all seem to have a very personal connection to them. It makes it really fun to chat with them."

Appearing in the movie and interacting with fans has seemingly given Efron the wrestling bug, as he and co-star Jeremy Allen White (who plays Kerry Von Erich in the film) have indicated that they are open to performing in the ring. Efron even named AEW as a potential destination to lace up his wrestling boots for the first time. If they do end up working for Tony Khan, the pair would be following in the footsteps of Kevin Von Erich's sons, Marshall and Ross, who recently appeared on "AEW Rampage," the pre-show of ROH's Final Battle pay-per-view, and ROH's weekly show.

