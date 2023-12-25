AEW's Mark Henry Explains Why Teaching Brings Him Joy

Mark Henry hasn't competed inside the ring since the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble match. However, isn't something that's bothering the WWE Hall Of Famer, as claims he has become Master Splinter and Mr Miyagi.

"I'm not who I used to be," he admitted to Isiah Kassidy. "Once you feel the joy of teaching, it takes the place of the joy of competition. I feel more accomplished as a teacher seeing one of the people that I work with succeed than I would me going out and being 70% of what I used to be."

Since joining AEW, the "World's Strongest Man" has taken on a variety of roles for the company, from representing AEW in the media or interviewing talent to helping scout wrestlers. However, his main focus is on coaching talent, and while he isn't a producer like some other veterans in the company, Henry's behind the scenes role sees him help people with the psychological aspect of the industry. He has given praise to people such as Orange Cassidy and Powerhouse Hobbs for their work ethic, with the role clearly fulfilling him enough not to miss his in-ring days.

"If I go out there and I watch a match and I don't look like I used to look, I'm going to feel like I'm diminishing my career," he said. "I left the game while I was still good, and people didn't look at my work and go, 'He used to be really good.' You don't never want that; I didn't want that."

