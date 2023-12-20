Report: AEW Parent Company Warner Bros Discovery In Talks To Merge With Paramount Global

The future of wrestling at Warner Brothers Discovery was already uncertain, with the media company said to be negotiating with both AEW and WWE regarding the promotion's respective TV rights. But all of that may now be thrown for a loop, thanks to a potential merger that could shake up the entire entertainment industry.

Axios reports that WBD is currently in talks to merge with Paramount Global, with WBD CEO David Zaslav having met with Paramount CEO Bob Bakish earlier this week to negotiate the merger. The meeting, taking place over several hours, appeared to be fruitful, as Zaslav an Bakish discussed many facets of a potential merger, including merging their respective streaming services. It was further noted that discussions are far enough along that WBD had "hired bankers to explore the deal."

Should a merger between WBD and Paramount be complete, it would create one of the largest media conglomerates in America, up there with Disney. How this would affect AEW's standing with WBD or potential negotiations between WBD and AEW or WWE remains unclear.