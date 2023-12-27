Santos Escobar Praises WWE Star And Names Legend He Wants To Work With

Santos Escobar is a second-generation luchador who has already achieved some success in WWE by capturing the "NXT" Cruiserweight Championship. While he's praised names like Rey Mysterio in the past, appearing on "Wrestling with Freddie," Escobar claimed that Dragon Lee will be the next major star.

While the two had a heated clash at Survivor Series, Escobar doesn't have any ill feelings toward Lee. "I think that it's pretty obvious that he's got something going on. He's been on the main roster for less than two months, he already had his first one-on-one Premium Live Event [match]." Interestingly, he initially refused to engage in the luchadore wrestling style against Lee, and in the podcast explained that it was meant to reach a wider audience.

"That's what I wanted, that was my aim, that was my vision. But the truth about this is, if you stay lucha, you stay lucha, and I want to create a hybrid. Try to bring my style with the American style, so that when anyone watches the show, [they] will connect." Escobar also revealed his intention to clash with bigger stars on the roster, like Randy Orton and eventually Roman Reigns, by switching up his wrestling style. "Also, because I want to work with Randy, I want to work with Roman, I want to work with everyone out there, and keeping myself in a box is not going to help me."

