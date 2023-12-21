Road Dogg Explains Why CM Punk's WWE Return Made Him Feel Like A 'Piece Of Crap'

Brian James said that he almost started crying, because the meeting was an eye-opener for him. He said that having negative thoughts about Punk in his own head wasn't bothering anyone but himself. He said that he believes God works in mysterious ways and that their meeting was "orchestrated" by the higher power when he was "stuck" in Stanford for a few days and got to work with the returning star.

"It all drained out of me when he shrugged like, 'Aw, come on.' It harkens me back to 'brothers don't shake hands, brothers gotta hug,' and he pulled me in, and we hugged, dude," James said. "I don't know man; it made me feel good for him to do that, by the way. It made me feel really good. But it made me immediately feel like, ashamed of my behavior."

James said he hoped Punk hears the podcast. He said they were put together in Stanford for five days in a row and were working together, speaking about the future. James said he now believes he needs to stop thinking negatively about people, especially those he doesn't really even know, and to look at everyone "through God's eyes." After all the negative things he said about Punk during his time in AEW and his firing from the company, James said the men are now okay with each other.

"I'm at peace now with me and him. My side of the street is clean now; I can sleep at night. But I believe his is too. What made me feel weird, is I believe his was already. Like, he wasn't as inside his head about me. I get that, because I am neurotic," he said. "Anyway, it was all positive, all positive. Super positive. Even in our working relationship, there was huge strides made, and again, I'll repeat, he has proven already that the needle will move in many ways."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Oh...You Didn't Know" podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.