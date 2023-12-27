The Bret Hart And Corey Feldman TV Series That Almost Happened

Bret "The Hitman" Hart was once one of the biggest names in pro wrestling, and captured multiple world championships during his career. Despite being forced to retire at age 43, he never attempted to utilize his star power to transition over to acting full-time. However, according to Rikki Lee Travolta, Hart was slated to star in a television series alongside Cory Feldman.

Travolta, a television writer and avid pro wrestling fan, envisioned the idea of a show where a former wrestler became the mayor of a town in a fish-out-of-water situation called "Champion of the People". He claimed the idea came about after seeing retired wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Jesse "the Body" Ventura embark on a political career. While Hulk Hogan was a far bigger name in Hollywood at the time, Travolta wanted Hart at the helm of the series.

Feldman might not be a household name today, but during the 1980s, he starred in many films, such as "Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter," "The Goonies," and "The Lost Boys." But, like many child actors at the time, he fell out of prominence once he grew into an adult. Because of this, Travolta claims he was the perfect choice to star in the series alongside Hart. Unfortunately, the project never got to the point of being filmed, as a pivotal cast member suffered a family tragedy, and brought production to a screeching halt. Interestingly, Hart and Feldman are in the process of releasing an indie film together called Tales From The Dead Zone. At this stage, their movie has no release date.