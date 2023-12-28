Twisted Sister's Dee Snider Explains How WWE HOFer Mick Foley Inspired Him

Mick Foley is one of the biggest hardcore icons in pro wrestling, and with the help of his multiple personas, he's cemented his legacy in the industry. While many fans and current wrestlers have been inspired by him, on "Side Jams With Bryan Reesman," Twisted Sister frontman and heavy metal icon Dee Snider claimed Foley inspired him to be a better person.

According to Snider, at one point he lived near Foley on Long Island and connected with the former Cactus Jack. Eventually, he became aware of the charity that the WWE legend does, which he barely ever makes public. Foley's work volunteering as Santa is something the veteran has been open about, but Snider also revealed that he does off-the-record work with the "Make-A-Wish Foundation." Continuing, Snider recalled that at some point, Foley invited him to come along to visit a sick child at a hospital who was a big fan of Twisted Sister and Snider as a performer.

"So, I went to the hospital and met this kid and saw what the kid got out of it. When Mick drove me home, I said: 'Mick, you made me a better man today.' I'm getting a little choked up because I was so shaken." Snider claimed that the experience made him change his approach to giving back to fans in need, and instead of just sending autographed pictures, that he should follow Foley's example and do more. In closing, Snider thanked the WWE Hall of Famer for opening his eyes. "Thank you, Mick Foley, for waking me up and showing me that we can help and there's something more that we need to do."

