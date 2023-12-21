Kayden Carter & Katana Chance Detail Ambitions For WWE Women's Tag Division

The reign of Piper Niven and Chelsea Green has come to an end and now Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The newly-minted champions recently appeared on "The Bump" to explain their hopes for their title reign.

"We want to be fighting champions," Chance said. "We want to do everything. We want to do WrestleMania." The former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion believes that she and Carter have an opportunity to light a fire under the women's tag division and make fans see the division differently.

"It's no secret that people believe the women's tag division isn't very strong," Carter said, saying that she hopes she and Chance can change people's perspectives on women's tag wrestling. Carter believes that wrestling fans don't respect women's tag wrestling as much as they do the men's division, looking at it as something of a younger sibling, but she thinks they belong in the same conversation as The Usos and The Street Profits when it comes to great WWE tag teams, and hopes her and Chance's reign will force that conversation.

Chelsea Green had been the Women's Tag Team Champion since July, initially winning the titles with Sonya Deville. Unfortunately, an injury to Deville led to Green needing a substitute partner, with Piper Niven declaring herself Green's tag partner a month later. Initially wary, Green grew to respect Niven and by the end of their reign the two women had become a solid, cohesive tandem, but all good things must come to an end.