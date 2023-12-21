FTR Is Open To Challenging For AEW Trios Titles With ROH Legend

Last weekend, Mark Briscoe teamed up with FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) for a trios match at ROH Final Battle — a contest coordinated in honor of Mark's late brother, Jay, who unexpectedly died in a car crash earlier this year. While Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli put up a valiant effort against them, Mark's team eventually emerged victorious after Mark laid out Danielson with Jay Briscoe's signature move, the Jay Driller. Following their victory, Mark and FTR appeared on the Final Battle post-show media scrum, where they were asked about their future as a group, specifically in regards to a potential pursuit of the AEW World Trios Championships or ROH's Six-Man Tag Team Championships.

"Of course we've thought about that, but I think that man, Mark, is an incredibletalent by himself," Harwood said. "I think for right now at least with the Continental Classic, he was allowed to show what he can do. This is the first time he's ever been able to be a singles wrestler. I think every match, every night he's going out, he's proved that for the last 20-some-odd years, but for this year, he's one of the best wrestlers in the world. I would absolutely love to do what we did tonight, every single night. I would love to be with Mark and Cash every single night, but I would leave that up to Mark. Right now, I think it's his opportunity to shine [on his own]. I think it's his opportunity to have the spotlight."

Wheeler echoed similar sentiments about the possibility, noting that he is also interested in working with Mark Briscoe toward a trios title run sometime in the future. For now, though, Wheeler is keen on seeing Briscoe finally spread his wings as a singles competitor in AEW and ROH.

"We just want to have fun with our friend, so when he's ready, absolutely, but until he's done doing what he's doing right now and proving himself as a singles guy, I'm gonna let Mark do what Mark wants to do," Wheeler said.

