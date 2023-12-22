AEW Dynamite Ratings Report, 12/20/2023

The TV ratings for the "Holiday Bash" special of "AEW Dynamite" are in, and it looks like there's some coal in Tony Khan's stocking.

According to Wrestlenomics, the 12/20 episode f "Dynamite" earned a total average of 782,000 viewers, down 7% from last week's 845,000 viewers. The 18-49 key demographic rating was down even more, coming in at 0.26, a 13% decrease from the December 13 episode's 0.30. So far this month, the average key demo for "Dynamite" is 0.27, which compared to December 2022 is down 10%. The total viewership from this year to last year's December is also down 10%, with 817,000 viewers in 2023 compared to 906,000 in 2022.

The viewership numbers would have looked significantly worse if not for the show's Q1, which brought in 964,000 viewers (likely thanks in part to having "The Big Bang Theory" as a lead-in). By the time Q2 rolled around, however, "Dynamite" had already lost more than 160,000 viewers, and things didn't get better from there. The episode's low point came during the Roderick Strong vs. Komander match in Q7, which drew only 700,000 eyeballs.

The episode took place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and saw Jay White defeat Jon Moxley in an AEW Continental Classic tournament match that set up a triple threat between Moxley, White, and Swerve Strickland to determine the Gold League finalist next week. The Holiday Bash special also saw the return of AEW World Champion MJF and Riho earning the right to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at the upcoming Worlds End PPV.