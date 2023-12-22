Backstage Update On WWE Hall Of Fame Plans Under Triple H's Authority

The 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony will take place immediately after "WWE SmackDown" on April 5 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque will be in charge of the show for the first time. It's said that some of the "basic rules" will still apply when it comes to the names selected to be inducted, but the Observer's Dave Meltzer believes that Levesque "may be a little more open" to certain wrestlers because he followed other promotions outside of WWE.

Additionally, Meltzer was informed that one possible factor could be if WWE president Nick Khan wants somebody to be inducted due to a "political reason." However, it was suggested that because Levesque is leading WWE's creative, it would be "The Game" who finalizes the list of names for the ceremony.

While it's currently unclear who Levesque has in mind for next year's Hall of Fame ceremony, WWE did recently release new merchandise for Ken Shamrock, which could suggest the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is being lined up for a possible induction. Meanwhile, some have speculated that there may be some ECW involvement, considering that the now-defunct hardcore promotion's home was Philadelphia. Rey Mysterio, Stacy Keibler, the late Andy Kaufman, and The Great Muta were this year's Hall of Fame inductees, while former referee Tim White was the posthumous recipient of the Warrior Award.