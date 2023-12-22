WWE's William Regal Reportedly Available To Appear On TV Again Following AEW Exit

William Regal departed AEW last December and returned to WWE. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Regal's non-compete clause is "just about over," which means he can start appearing on television again. His most recent televised appearance came on the November 30, 2022, "AEW Dynamite." That night, reigning AEW World Champion MJF turned on Regal and attacked him with a pair of brass knuckles.

The Observer's Dave Meltzer believes that Regal, who has been working as Vice President of Global Talent Development since returning to WWE, could make a cameo appearance for the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion in the future, but he doesn't see the former WWE Intercontinental Champion returning to television full-time unless it was as an authority figure or manager. Meltzer feels that WWE wouldn't have given Nick Aldis the role of "WWE SmackDown" General Manager if they had planned for Regal to fill that on-screen position. He also noted that while he doesn't think Shawn Michaels is better than Regal as "WWE NXT's" authority figure, the WWE Hall of Famer does have a bigger name.

AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about Regal's situation during the ROH Final Battle pre-show media scrum last year. He confirmed that Regal's departure would only allow him to work behind the scenes at WWE throughout 2023. However, Khan was not best pleased with WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque posting past clips of Regal saying "WarGames!" on social media ahead of 2022's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event.