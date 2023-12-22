Orange Cassidy Title Defense Scheduled For Tonight's AEW Rampage

It's Friday night and, as Excalibur would say, anyone who's a fan of All Elite Wrestling knows exactly what that means: Tonight is "AEW Rampage." Tonight's show was filmed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and features an AEW International Title match with Orange Cassidy defending his championship against Rocky Romero.

Of course, the path to this championship match was anything but typical. Earlier this week on "AEW Dynamite," Renee Paquette conducted a backstage interview with Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero. Romero was the first one who Paquette spoke with and somehow his response was interpreted by Orange Cassidy as a challenge for his AEW International Championship.

In his response to Paquette's question, Romero mentioned that he was just coming off 329 days as the CML World Historic Welterweight Champion and that he was looking for fresh opportunities. Cassidy who's currently in the midst of his second AEW International Championship reign after winning the title just two months ago on a special Tuesday night edition of "Dynamite" promptly accepted the challenge. Even though it would seem Romero wasn't challenging Cassidy to a title match, both Statlander and Beretta congratulated him on his title opportunity.

Prepare for CHAOS as @orangecassidy defends his AEW International Title TONIGHT against @azucarRoc Don't miss a moment at 10/9c when #AEWRampage is on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/xRYuZkkFux — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) December 22, 2023

"AEW Rampage" airs tonight on TNT at 10 p.m. Eastern. Also expected on this Holiday Bash edition of "Rampage" are three more bouts. In a match for the AAA Mega Title, El Hijo Del Vikingo defends his championship against Black Taurus. Meanwhile, ahead of her "Collision" tag match, Skye Blue competes against Queen Aminata. Finally, The Kingdom's Mike Bennett and Matt Taven wrestle Matt and Jeff Hardy.