AEW Reportedly Not Interested In This WWE Target

AEW has reportedly ruled themselves out of the race for Joshi star Giulia. The Italian-Japanese prodigy has drawn widely speculated WWE interest as her contract winds down with Stardom, although AEW was also considered a potential landing spot should she wish to leave Japan. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW has yet to make a serious offer to her, adding that she's held no talks nor is she considering talking to Tony Khan's promotion.

Giulia's future will likely remain unclear until March 2024, when her contract with Stardom is due to expire. Having already accomplished so much in Japan — a former 5-Star Grand Prix winner and World of Stardom Champion — the current NJPW Strong Women's Champion is reportedly keen on making a move stateside but has yet to decide whether she will remain with Stardom for a continued spell. However, she's also believed to have spoken to WWE officials several times as of late, and was even reported to have a visit to the Performance Center scheduled. That meeting never came to fruition, but it is widely speculated that WWE could add her to its roster next year. Giulia will be heading to the U.S. in January ahead of a presumed title defense at NJPW Strong's Battle in the Valley event.

Giulia isn't the only Japanese export WWE and AEW are speculated to be in the running for. Reports broke earlier in the month that not only is Kazuchika Okada's contract with NJPW due to expire, but for the first time ever, the "Rainmaker" is open to entertaining offers from elsewhere. Unlike Giulia, AEW is said to be keen on landing Okada, and he was even said to have been feeling out the idea of working with them during his prior appearances in 2023. However, like Giulia, WWE is also being considered as a potential landing spot should he wish to leave Japan, and feel they are in their best-ever position to do so.