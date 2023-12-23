NJPW President Steps Down, Legendary Wrestler Named As His Replacement

NJPW has announced a major shake-up in its hierarchy. The company announced via its website on Friday evening that eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi has been appointed the new President and Representative Director of NJPW. His appointment comes with Takami Ohbari — who has held the position since 2020 — stepping down from the role effective December 23.

NJPW shared that Tanahashi will address fans in his new role at Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4 as part of the following statement: "Thank you for your ongoing support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. On January 4 at Belc Presents Wrestle Kingdom 18 in the Tokyo Dome, Hiroshi Tanahashi will address the fans directly in his new role as President. NJPW looks forward to your continued support under the new leadership structure."

Along with Ohbari, Michiaki Nishizawa will step down from his role on the board of directors. Chief of Business Production for TV Asahi, Hitoshi Mastumoto, alongside President and CEO of Bushiroad Fight, Taro Okada, have been named as new directors. Okada's role is slated to be on a part-time basis. There will be a press conference regarding the new changes on December 26 at 1 PM JST | 11 PM EST.