Lawyer Stephen P. New Reveals Length Of CM Punk And Ace Steel's AEW 'Brawl Out' NDAs

Stephen P. New has become wrestling's most popular attorney, after it emerged he represented CM Punk and Ace Steel following the "Brawl Out" incident in AEW. Punk and Steel recruited New as their legal counsel in the aftermath of the incident, which saw both involved in an altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following All Out 2022. New shed further insight on the matter during an appearance on "Wrestling with Rip Rogers".

"We are greatly limited, Ace is correct about that. You're never going to hear me or Ace or Punk comment on the particulars," he said. Speaking further on his dealings with AEW's legal team, New said his relationship with Jim Cornette skewed things to begin with. "When I first started dealing with Megha [Parekh] and Chris [Peck] on AEW's legal team I think they saw me as an extension of Jim Cornette, I think they thought they were gonna get on the phone and I would cut a Cornette promo ... But the longer they dealt with me the better the relationship got ... That helped the situation greatly for me to have what I believe is a good relationship with the upper management of AEW."

New confirmed that he, Punk, and Steel are under NDAs for life, so they will never have the chance to tell all. Neither was he allowed to confirm that he landed Punk and Steel a pay-off due to being in the right, as has been floated by Cornette. But he echoed that Steel's wife, Lucy Guy, is under no such agreement and could one day tell the tale. "As I said, the only person, granted she's not completely objective and unbiased, the only person not subject to an NDA, who's not subject to confidentiality provisions is Ace's wife, Lucy, so you know maybe one day she tells the story," said New before explaining why that was the case, "That was just part of the deal."