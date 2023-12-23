Konnan Believes This Top AEW Star Plans To One Day Retire In WWE

Chris Jericho's signing with AEW in 2019 marked the first major WWE name to make the switch to the up-start alternative promotion owned by Tony Khan. He has since served the promotion in a manner of roles, notably holding the inaugural AEW World Championship and later the ROH World Championship following Khan's acquisition of the Ring of Honor brand. But Jericho's former WCW colleagues Konnan and Glenn "Disco Inferno" Gilbertti aired their belief that he would like to return to WWE during "Keepin' it 100."

The topic arose as a result of a write-in question pointing to Jericho's digs toward WWE since he signed with AEW, with the idea floated that Jericho had been keeping them few and far between nowadays so as to not ruffle feathers in his former promotion. Gilbertti said that he sees it as being possible that "Le Champion" is wary of WWE's new management under TKO Group Holdings. Unlike previously where his friendship with Vince McMahon could have given him a direct path to WWE, Gilbertti believes Jericho may not want to alienate the new management whom he doesn't share that relationship with. Likewise, Konnan also shared his belief that Jericho would want to return to WWE when his deal expires in 2025.

"I gotta [sic] think that there's maybe a part of Jericho that's like, 'Hey, after I've done my thing here I would love to,' probably, 'Retire in WWE,'" said Konnan.

Jericho joined AEW in 2019, his deal with WWE expiring in 2018, and made appearances for New Japan Pro-Wrestling in the time between. He made his last appearance in a WWE ring at The Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in between wrestling for NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 12 and later Dominion 6.9 where he captured the IWGP Intercontinental Championship. He will be with AEW until at least December 2025, per his current deal with the promotion.