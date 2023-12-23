Conflicting Reports Emerge On Cody Rhodes' WWE Contract Status

Conflicting reports have emerged surrounding Cody Rhodes and his current talks with WWE for a new contract. Earlier reports indicated that TKO had made Rhodes a priority when it comes to signing its talent to long-term deals, and he would be looking at a significant pay rise. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer has since reported that Rhodes has in fact signed a new contract with WWE. Financial details were unknown, but Meltzer said that Rhodes' contract fit a similar timeline to Charlotte Flair's in that the deal was agreed to months ago but reported now.

However, Fightful Select has since reported that there is some confusion on that front. Their report indicates that those close to Rhodes claim that the approach and initial offer was made in October, but a deal was not signed. A deal is expected to be signed and an agreement is already in place, but it's not a done deal as of yet. Fightful concludes that those within WWE made clear they either thought he had re-signed or he was imminently due to.

Rhodes joined WWE in 2022 shortly after departing AEW. He made his return to the promotion at WrestleMania 38 against Seth Rollins, spending time on the sidelines afterwards with a torn pectoral, returning to win the Royal Rumble earlier this year and main event WrestleMania 39 — albeit losing against Roman Reigns. The "American Nightmare" is somewhat different from the other names to have inked deals recently, given he will only be two years into his current run next April.