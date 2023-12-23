WWE Reportedly Looking To Lock Down Another Big Star With New Multi-Year Contract

It very much appears to be contract season at WWE, as the promotion looks to get another talent locked down. Fightful Select reports that WWE has engaged in talks with Cody Rhodes about a multi-year contract extension, the company wanting to get Rhodes signed for the long-term. Terms are yet unknown, but Fightful reports that those they have spoken to indicate he is due for a sizeable raise to ink a new deal.

Re-upping Rhodes is specifically a priority for TKO, and it's been communicated that they are confident of getting a deal done. Rhodes got a new bus around Thanksgiving, which led some to believe he'd already signed on the dotted line, but the report concludes to say that there is no finalized deal yet. News of Rhodes' contract talks swiftly follows earlier reports that WWE had agreed to new deals with Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley as of late. Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins' current situations are also under the microscope, both due to expire in 2024 with no new deal publicly agreed to as of yet.

The delay in talks has been put down to the WWE-UFC merger into TKO following Endeavor's acquisition from Vince McMahon earlier this year, but it appears TKO is now ready to offer long-term extensions for its roster. Flair's deal was believed to have been the first deal brokered under TKO, followed by the Mysterios and then Bayley. Rhodes is somewhat different to the other names recently signed to new deals, given he only returned to WWE in 2022. He will have been with the company for just two years this coming April, returning at WrestleMania 38 after leaving AEW in February that year.