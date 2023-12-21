Yet Another Major WWE Star Reportedly Signs New Multi-Year Deal With WWE

There are a number of WWE contracts set to expire in 2024, but now that the merger between WWE and UFC has been finalized, TKO Group Holdings has already begun to renew its bond to some of those talents and keep them from joining the free agency.

Fightful Select is reporting that Bayley has signed a new long-term contract with TKO, as the former WWE NXT Women's Champion is said to be well-liked and well-regarded backstage. The news comes just days after it was revealed that TKO had re-signed Bayley's Four Horsewomen compatriot Charlotte Flair to a lucrative multi-year deal, possibly the first of the new TKO Group Holdings signings based on its timing. TKO also retained the services of both former NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Bayley recently professed her admiration for the WWE women's division ahead of her and Damage CTRL's loss at Survivor Series: War Games in the titular match.