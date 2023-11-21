Bayley Has A Message For Fellow WWE Women After Raw Clash

While not the frequent target of criticism that the AEW women's division has become, WWE's women's division has had something of an up and down year in terms of the quality of its matches and storylines. With 2023 wrapping up in just over a month though, the women of WWE look to take things to the next level once again at Survivor Series this Saturday, as two teams of four (a change from the usual five-on-five setup) go

head-to-head inside WarGames

. On one side are Damage CTRL members Bayley, Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane, and the opposition consists of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi. The two sides

got into a big group brawl last night on "WWE Raw,"

and today, "WWE SmackDown" star Bayley offered a sort of backhanded compliment to her adversaries on

X

.

"I've got to admit how proud I was to see all those women on [WWE Raw] last night get a chance to shine. Incredibly talented division. But they should all know, [Damage CTRL] will burn you down as soon as we get the chance." Notably Bayley's message seemed directed not just at her WarGames opponents, but at all the women on the WWE roster, with nearly 30 women featured in various matches and segments over the course of the three-hour "Raw" broadcast.

I've got to admit how proud I was to see all those women on #WWERaw last night get a chance to shine. Incredibly talented division.. But they should all know, #DamageCTRL will burn you down as soon as we get the chance. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 21, 2023

In addition to the big WarGames-related melee, another highlight of "Raw" for the women's division was a four-way contest to determine the next team that will challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. This bout saw the teams of Natalya and Tegan Nox, Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, and Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell go to battle, with Natalya and Nox prevailing.