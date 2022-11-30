The Origins Of The WarGames Match Explained

WWE sometimes provides audiences with gimmick matches that offer a unique way to settle a score in battle. There's the Hell in a Cell match which features a giant, roofed cage where wrestlers win by pinfall or submission, while another unique match type is the Punjabi Prison match which requires the wrestler to escape two bamboo cages to win.

But neither of those is as massive of a structure as the double-caged, side-by-side ring the WarGames match uses. The match was first introduced at NWA/Jim Crockett Promotions' Great American Bash 1987 tour, first identified as "War Games: The Match Beyond." The late, great Dusty Rhodes revealed in an interview that he came up with the concept after watching the 1985 film, "Mad Max Beyond ThunderDome."

At the time, The Four Horsemen featured Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Lex Luger, and J.J. Dillon, and the first-ever WarGames bout pitted the legendary group against The Dream Team, comprising of The Road Warriors (Hawk and Animal), Dusty Rhodes, Paul Ellering, and Nikita Koloff. The Dream Team won as J.J. Dillon surrendered after separating his shoulder following a deadly Doomsday Device from The Road Warriors.

A rematch later that month saw Dillon be replaced by Big Boss Man, but the result was the same as The Dream Team emerged victorious. A number of variations of The Dream Team would go on to dominate WarGames throughout its time in NWA.