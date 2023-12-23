Injured WWE Star Appears In Crowd At CMLL Event In Mexico

Charlotte Flair will be sidelined from WWE over the next several months, but she has already started to use her time off to support her husband Andrade El Idolo in his CMLL appearance on Friday at Arena Mexico. El Idolo teamed with Brillante Jr. and Espanto Jr. to defeat Volador Jr., Magnus, and Magia Blanca in a Best Two out of Three Falls match. Flair sat front row for the bout and was seen arriving using crutches as a result of the torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus she suffered at "WWE SmackDown" on December 8. She is expected to be out for around nine months and will require surgery to repair the injury.

#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | Visita especial para Andrade El Idolo! Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr estÃ¡ presente en la primera fila de La Catedral de la Lucha Libre. 📺 EN VIVO: https://t.co/qrRe27tE0U pic.twitter.com/n79fNTgA8W — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) December 23, 2023

Andrade even joked on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was there for "date night."

As for Andrade, he originally returned to CMLL for the first time since 2015 during his comeback match at the December 15 event also staged at Arena Mexico. He won that match teaming alongside Angel De Oro and Soberano Jr. against Atlantis Jr., Mistico, and Star Jr., also contested under the Two out of Three Falls stipulation. Following the bout on Friday, Volador Jr. called for a rematch with Andrade in a hair-wager singles match next Friday, which according to luchablog on X, El Idolo accepted so long as the match is contested under one fall.

Volador says the people want to see him and Andrade in a hair match. Andrade said the people came to see him. Volador challenges Andrade for a singles match next Friday. Andrade asks the crowd who beat Volador for his mask. Andrade accepts as long as it is a one fall match. — luchablog (@luchablog) December 23, 2023

Andrade is also competing in AEW's Continental Classic round-robin tournament. He currently tops the Blue League block and goes into tonight's "AEW Collision" needing a win to see him through to the semi-finals. He will face Eddie Kingston who needs to win to even remain in the running to qualify.