Tammy Sytch Files Appeal Seeking To Shorten Prison Sentence In DUI Manslaughter Case

Tammy Sytch's — WWE Hall of Famer Sunny — public defender has filed an appeal on the length of her sentence in her DUI manslaughter case. Per PWInsider, Sytch's counsel filed an appeal regarding the length of 17 years she has been sentenced to spend in prison after being found guilty in the death of a 75-year-old man through negligent driving. Upon her sentencing last month, Sytch's attorney had stated their intention to file the appeal.

The full filing reads as follows: "Notice is hereby given that Tamara Lynn Sytch, Defendant-Appellant appeals to the District Court of Appeal, Fifth District of Florida, the Order of this Court rendered on November 27, 2023. The nature of the Order is a final order adjudicating defendant guilty of the following: DUI Manslaughter (Count One), Driving While License Suspended with Death (Count Two), DUI with Damage to Person (Count Three), DUI with Damage to Person (Count Four), DUI with Damage to Person (Count Five), DUI with Damage to Person (Count Six), DUI with Damage to Property (Count Seven) and DUI with Damage to Property (Count Eight) and sentencing her to: 1. Count One: 7 years Department of Corrections followed by 8 years probation with fines, court costs and standard conditions including permanent driver's license suspension, alcohol safety education course, victim awareness program. Count One is to be served consecutive to Count Two. 2. Count Two: 10.6625 Years Department of Corrections with credit time served for 566 days. 3. Counts Three-Eight: 364 days jail with credit for 364 days."

This appeal isn't to overturn the guilty verdict in the criminal case, but rather disputing the judge's application of Florida law in her sentencing determination. Sytch was transferred from Volusia County Corrections to a prison facility in Ocala, Florida, the day the appeal was filed. Sytch also faces a civil lawsuit regarding the DUI manslaughter, as of writing, there has been no update since the lawsuit was filed.