CM Punk Announced For Two Upcoming WWE Raw Tapings

This past Friday, WWE Superstar CM Punk shared his schedule on his Instagram account, including two "WWE Raw" episodes — January 8 and January 22.

Punk's next WWE date is the day after Christmas — Tuesday, December 26, where he will be in Madison Square Garden in New York. The other WWE Holiday Tour house show that he will be working at is on December 30 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. According to F4Wonline, for both events, Punk will be facing Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio. It will be his first match back since being away from WWE for more than nine years.

The last date that Punk is confirmed for is January 27, which is the WWE Royal Rumble. The premium live event will take place at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Punk is one of the entrants in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. He along with Cody Rhodes are the first two to declare that they were going to be part of the 30-man match. The last time that Punk was in a Royal Rumble was in January of 2014. Not long after, Punk left the company.

Punk made his WWE return last month at Survivor Series, which was the perfect setting as the event was in his hometown — Chicago, Illinois. He was not at last week's episode of "Raw." His last appearance was on the December 11 episode where he was confronted by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins right after he declared that he was going to be signing to the "Raw" brand.