Christian Cage Agrees To Adam Copeland's Challenge To An AEW Worlds End Match

After a surprising loss in their main event showdown in Montreal, Quebec, on "AEW Dynamite," Adam Copeland challenged Christian Cage to a no disqualification match. Tonight in the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on "AEW Collision," Christian Cage gave his response.

However, Cage was more than happy to take his time to finally get to the answer. First, he brought out Nick Wayne's mother, Shayna, to explain why she helped Cage defeat Copeland in their AEW TNT Title match in Montreal. Shayna Wayne addressed the crowd and revealed that her reason for her helping Cage was because she watched Copeland smash her son with a chair prompting her to do what any mother in the same position would do and protect him. She added that the only person who cares for her son as much as she does is Cage.

From there, Cage took the microphone and called Copeland a despicable person who tried to take away Nick Wayne's dream. He explained that Wayne's mother had spent years working various jobs to give her son a chance at a wrestling career and that if anyone should understand the situation, it should be Copeland who was also raised by a single mother. Cage said that while their last bout in Montreal wasn't a good night for Copeland, it was for him as he successfully defended his TNT title and he walked out of the arena with a matriarch. He then accepted Copeland's invitation to a match, but said Copeland was no challenge as Cage sits at the top of the industry.