AEW Continental Classic Report, Collision 12/23/2023

AEW was in San Antonio, Texas, tonight for "Collision" and the Continental Classic tournament continued with three Blue League matches. The bouts would determine who'd move on to the Blue League tournament final to be held on Wednesday's "Dynamite."

In the opening match, Blackpool Combat Club members collided. A win or draw would assure Bryan Danielson a spot in the Blue League final and would mean the end of Claudio Castagnoli's hopes to win the tournament. Castagnoli was the first to bend the rules with a thumb to the eye and he'd also later attack Danielson's injured eye. Castagnoli applied a sharpshooter with seconds remaining, but was unable to get the victory. Danielson advanced in the tournament as the bout ended in a draw.

Daniel Garcia battled Brody King in the second tournament match. King needed a win to continue in the tournament, while Garcia was already eliminated. King dominated for most of the bout, however, Garcia made a comeback kicking out of a lariat and a piledriver. Not soon after that, Garcia rolled up King to gain his first three points and end King's chances in the tournament. The House of Black then emerged to help King in attacking Garcia, but FTR came out to make the save.

In the main event, Eddie Kingston wrestled Andrade El Idolo. Kingston was in a must-win situation, while Andrade only needed a draw. Both men started somewhat tentatively. Late in the bout, Andrade went for his Flatliner hammerlock DDT, but it was blocked by Kingston. Not long after, Kingston pinned Andrade following a back fist and his Northern Lights suplex. With the win, Kingston tied Andrade in points. However, of the two, only Kingston advanced in the tournament as a result of his victory in one-on-one competition against Andrade.

Kingston and Danielson will now wrestle on "Dynamite." The match will determine who'll represent the Blue League in the Continental Classic final at AEW Worlds End.