Booker T Believes Former WWE Star Will Take Drew McIntyre's Route Back To Company

Trinity Fatu left WWE in 2022, but Booker T believes that the Superstar formerly known as Naomi will return to the promotion. On a recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker claimed that there's a chance she'll return to WWE, despite not knowing when her deal with Impact Wrestling expires.

"The reason why I think it's a chance is because of what she's done lately as far as going out there and working, Impact, you know, wrestling. Not just sitting at home, not just waiting, still trying to learn, more than anything," Booker said. "Because that's what the Drew McIntyres of the world went out there and did when they left WWE. They went out there, and they worked. And they say, 'Look, I want to try to earn my spot back there. I don't just want to be given a spot.'"

WWE released McIntyre in 2014, and he redefined himself in Impact Wrestling and on the independent circuit. He returned to WWE in 2017 and has remained there ever since, becoming one of the company's top stars in the process. Since returning, he's main-evented WWE WrestleMania 36 and is currently feuding with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title. Fatu has also experienced success outside of WWE, becoming the Impact Knockouts Champion.

It remains to be seen if Booker's T prediction about Fatu following a similar path will come true, but he isn't the only one who thinks she might return to WWE. Earlier this year, Jimmy Uso said that she's open to the idea, but nothing is set in stone yet.