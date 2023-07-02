Jimmy Uso Weighs In On Whether Trinity Fatu Will Ever Return To WWE

Since walking out of WWE last year, Sasha Banks and Naomi have found success in other promotions. Now going by Mercedes Mone, Banks captured the IWGP Women's Championship in New Japan Pro Wrestling. And her partner, now going by her real name, Trinity, is in line to challenge for the Impact Knockouts Championship at Slammiversary. However, as happy as he is for his wife's exciting new endeavors, Jimmy Uso misses spending more time with "The Glow."

In an interview with BT Sport (via Fightful), Uso spoke about Trinity's absence from WWE. While he's supportive of her decision to leave and excited to see everything she accomplishes, the eight-time WWE Tag Team Champion noted how strange it has been to be on the road without someone that was with the promotion for over a decade.

"It's been weird," he said. "We've been on the road together since we first started our WWE career. For 12 years and then all of a sudden, [done]. When that happened, it came to a complete stop, a schedule change — and then not seeing her much with our schedule and what she's doing, it's been an adjustment, but we make it happen and make it work. She's having a blast, moving at her own pace, which is something we never really get to do. She's enjoying it and doing what she's wanted to do; Broadway, music, more acting."