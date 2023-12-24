Maven Says This WWE Star Was Intimidating

Following his co-win in the first season of "WWE Tough Enough," Maven was later brought aboard to WWE's main roster, where one of his early feuds revolved around WWE's Hardcore Championship. On the March 18, 2002 episode of "WWE Raw," Maven defended the Hardcore Championship against Al Snow in a match that Spike Dudley later inserted himself into as well. Ultimately, this title match ended in no contest as a debuting Brock Lesnar, who was accompanied by Paul Heyman, attacked all three men competing in the ring.

During a recent episode of "Notsam Wrestling," Maven recalled Lesnar being a rather "intimidating" entity toward the beginning of his WWE career. "You've seen like in Pamplona the Running of the Bulls? Imagine if they took one of those bulls, knocked its horns off, stood it up, and took it to walk on its hind legs. That's what it looked like watching Brock Lesnar walk into a room," Maven said. "He's one of those guys that's just physically intimidating. Batista, as big as he was and as intimidating he was, Brock you at least knew had the chops to go with it. You knew he was a monster."

Despite finding himself on the receiving end of an attack from Lesnar that night, Maven does claim the honor of being the first superstar to take an F5 on WWE television — a move that later became an iconic staple of Lesnar's moveset.

When asked if Lesnar was a confident competitor in his early WWE years, Maven responded by stating, "Confidence was not something [Lesnar] lacked at all."

