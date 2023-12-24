AEW's Jim Ross Provides Health Update On Dean Malenko

AEW announcer Jim Ross recently revealed that he's been in contact with Dean Malenko. The latter also works for the same promotion, and Ross revealed on "Grilling JR" that his colleague is recuperating after having brain surgery.

"I saw Dean Malenko. Malenko's had some health issues," Jim Ross said. "I saw him there. And he had brain surgery, and it stops his shakes from the Parkinson's, and it has, he's had the surgery. He's such a sweetheart of a guy."

Ross then praised Malenko's work ethic and contributions to AEW as a producer and coach. According to Ross, he's an important figure behind the scenes as he takes time to work with the talent and is very effective at his job.

"He is one of those unsung guys that's such an MVP at AEW because of his guidance, his coaching. He encourages the talents to bring with them to him what they want to do, and then he helps them; he contributes. It's teaching, all that is coaching, and he's really, really good at it."

Ross also provided an update on his own health issues, revealing that he recently had a scare with his blood sugar. The WWE Hall of Famer is on the mend and feeling stronger daily following the setback. However, he is due to receive another procedure in January, this time in his leg. The good news, though, is that Ross is back at work, having returned on the latest episode of "AEW Dynamite."

